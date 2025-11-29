India, Russia hold expert panel meeting in Delhi to discuss defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], November 29 : India and Russia held an expert panel meeting in New Delhi from November 26 to 28 to discuss military and its technical cooperation.

The Defence Ministry informed that the meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Amitabh Prasad and Deputy Chief of FSMTC (Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation) Yashin Sergey Borisovich.

Both sides reaffirmed the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia during the discussions.

"India-Russia Expert Panel Meeting was held in New Delhi from 26-28 Nov 2025, co-chaired by JS (International Cooperation) Shri Amitabh Prasad and Deputy Chief, FSMTC Mr Yashin Sergey Borisovich. The two sides discussed Military & Military Technical Cooperation and reaffirmed the Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia," the Defence Ministry posted on X.

Meanwhile, a four-member delegation from the Russian Land Forces visited formations of the Indian Army from November 26 to 28 to strengthen defence cooperation and share expertise.

The Indian Army said that the visit focused on the exchange of knowledge in the field of "integrated safety and security of defence infrastructure."

"The visit aimed to facilitate expert exchange in the field of 'Integrated Safety and Security of Defence Infrastructure. The delegation's interactions reflected the enduring spirit of defence cooperation, innovation and strategic partnership, further strengthening the long-standing defence ties between India and Russia," the Army posted on X.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India from December 4-5 next month at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the visit, Putin will attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit and hold talks with PM Modi, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

The President of India will also receive Putin and host a banquet in his honour.

The visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, outline the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA statement said.

The upcoming visit will mark Putin's first to India since 2021. The two leaders last met in person on September 1 this year in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

Kremlin has described Putin's upcoming visit to India as an important moment for both nations. Russian state news agency TASS cited a Kremlin statement, "The visit is of great importance, providing an opportunity to comprehensively discuss the extensive agenda of Russian-Indian relations within the particularly privileged strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as to consider topical international and regional issues."

"These issues will be at the heart of negotiations with the Indian delegation led by [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi," the Kremlin said as per TASS.

Building on this announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs had yesterday said that preparations for the annual summit are already underway, with Putin's December arrival aligning with the state visit outlined by the MEA. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to media queries during the weekly briefing, said the dates will be announced soon and noted that both nations are working to further strengthen bilateral ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Putin in Moscow last week ahead of the annual summit. Jaishankar had also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings during the meeting.

Following the discussions, Jaishankar wrote on 'X': "Honoured to call on President Putin of Russia in Moscow today. Conveyed greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi. Apprised him of preparations underway for the upcoming Annual India-Russia Summit. Also discussed regional and global developments. Deeply value his perspectives and guidance on further advancement of our ties."

Earlier this month, the Kremlin also said Russia is "actively preparing" for President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, expected before the end of the year, according to state news agency TASS.

India and Russia signed their Declaration on Strategic Partnership in 2000, establishing the framework for annual summits and cooperation across political, defence, economic and technological sectors. In 2010, the relationship was elevated to a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

