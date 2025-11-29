India, Russia may focus on defence cooperation: Former diplomat KP Fabian on Putin's scheduled visit

New Delhi [India], November 29 : Former Diplomat KP Fabian said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India in December will be significant for the entire world, as both nations may deepen bilateral relations, focusing on defence cooperation.

"It is a very important visit, significant not only for India, but also for Russia and the rest of the world. It is taking place amid geopolitical change, with many uncertainties surrounding this move. India and Russia may engage in deeper bilateral relations, including cooperation in defence," Fabian told ANI.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev said that India-Russia relations remain "strategic, trusting, and have gone deeper", especially after the Ukraine war. Despite the US imposing 25 per cent additional tariffs, he added, India continued to buy crude oil from Russia.

"Definitely, the relationship between Russia and India is very strategic, very trusting, and I would say that after the Ukraine war, India-Russia relations have gone even deeper and more mature. India stood by Russia and kept buying crude oil despite the tariffs," Sachdev said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India from December 4-5 next month at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the visit, Putin will attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit and hold talks with PM Modi, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

The President of India will also receive Putin and host a banquet in his honour.

The visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, outline the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA statement said.

The upcoming visit will mark Putin's first to India since 2021. The two leaders last met in person on September 1 this year in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

Kremlin has described Putin's upcoming visit to India as an important moment for both nations. Russian state news agency TASS cited a Kremlin statement, "The visit is of great importance, providing an opportunity to comprehensively discuss the extensive agenda of Russian-Indian relations within the particularly privileged strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as to consider topical international and regional issues."

"These issues will be at the heart of negotiations with the Indian delegation led by [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi," the Kremlin said as per TASS.

Building on this announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs had yesterday said that preparations for the annual summit are already underway, with Putin's December arrival aligning with the state visit outlined by the MEA. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to media queries during the weekly briefing, said the dates will be announced soon and noted that both nations are working to further strengthen bilateral ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Putin in Moscow last week ahead of the annual summit. Jaishankar had also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings during the meeting.

Following the discussions, Jaishankar wrote on 'X': "Honoured to call on President Putin of Russia in Moscow today. Conveyed greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi. Apprised him of preparations underway for the upcoming Annual India-Russia Summit. Also discussed regional and global developments. Deeply value his perspectives and guidance on further advancement of our ties."

Earlier this month, the Kremlin also said Russia is "actively preparing" for President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, expected before the end of the year, according to state news agency TASS.

India and Russia signed their Declaration on Strategic Partnership in 2000, establishing the framework for annual summits and cooperation across political, defence, economic and technological sectors. In 2010, the relationship was elevated to a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

