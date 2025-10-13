India-Russia Media exchange highlights cultural affinity at BRICS Global Tour

Kazan [Russia], October 13 : The BRICS Global Media Tour for leading Indian media executives concluded successfully in Kazan, organised jointly by TV BRICS International Media Network and Tatmedia, the Republican Agency for Press and Mass Communications.

During the tour, participants explored contemporary media challenges while experiencing the warmth and hospitality of Tatarstan. They also noted striking cultural similarities between India and Russia.

"Kazan is truly charming; the people are welcoming, the air is clean, and I love the local cuisine," said Thakur Shuja-ul-haq, Planning Editor at Press Trust of India (PTI). Janki Dave, Head of the Video News Team at The Print, valued the chance to engage in meaningful discussions with fellow delegates and exchange insights with entrepreneurs and students from Kazan Federal University (KFU).

The delegation participated in a session on international media cooperation at the "TIME: Russia-India" business forum, focusing on the use of artificial intelligence in journalism and strategies to counter misinformation.

"We understand the media carries responsibility for global developments. Cooperation like this strengthens our countries' friendship and contributes to a safer, more informed world," said Aidar Salimgaraev, Head of Tatmedia and partner of TV BRICS.

The tour also offered cultural experiences, including a friendly cricket match between Russian and Indian teams and a visit to the Institute of Fundamental Medicine and Biology at KFU. Delegates noticed linguistic parallels, with Shuja Ul-Ha highlighting similarities between Turkic and Urdu expressions: "For instance, 'Rahmat' in Turkic languages means 'thank you,' closely related to 'blessing' in Urdu."

Indian media representatives stressed the importance of frequent people-to-people exchanges, with Janki Dave noting that such cultural interactions could serve as an example for other BRICS+ countries.

This year's tour welcomed journalists from ANI, PTI, The Print, Mathrubhumi Group, Sadhna News, Indian Express, and Times of India, continuing TV BRICS International Media Network's mission to foster practical cooperation among media leaders across BRICS+ nations.

