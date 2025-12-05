India, Russia reaffirm to strengthen bilateral, multilateral cooperation in combating terrorism, transnational organised crime

New Delhi [India], December 5 : India and Russia on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation to combat terrorism, extremism, transnational organised crime, money laundering, terrorist financing, and illicit drug trafficking.

In the Joint Statement following the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned terrorist attacks in India and Russia, including the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir and the Crocus City Hall attack in Moscow.

"The two Leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to preventing and countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border movement of terrorists and terrorist financing networks and safe havens. They condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in India in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, and in Russia at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 22, 2024," added the statement.

Both leaders unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation by any religious or ideological pretexts, whenever, wherever, and by whomever they may be committed.

"They also called for concerted actions against all UN-listed terrorist groups and entities, including Al Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh and their affiliates, aimed at rooting out terrorists' safe havens, countering the spread of terrorist ideology, eliminating terrorist financing channels and their nexus with transnational crime, and halting cross-border movement of terrorists, including foreign terrorist fighters," added the statement.

Both sides called for an uncompromising fight against international terrorism and extremism in all their forms and manifestations, noting the importance of increasing cooperation in this area, without hidden agendas and double standards on the solid basis of international law and the UN Charter.

The leaders also stressed the importance of implementing relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

They emphasised the primary responsibility of States and their competent authorities in combating terrorism. They called for a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework, as well as implementation of the UNGA and the UNSC resolutions on countering terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism.

The two Sides recalled the Special Meeting of the UNSC Counter Terrorism Committee (CTC) held in India in October 2022 under India's Chairship of the CTC and welcomed the unanimously adopted Delhi Declaration on countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

They noted that the declaration aims to cover the main concerns surrounding the terrorist exploitation of Information and Communications Technology, such as payment technologies, social media platforms and fundraising methods and misuse of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones).

Both Sides also expressed their readiness to develop further cooperation in this field with a special focus on preventing radicalisation and the spread of extremist ideology in the online space. In this regard, they noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics of strengthening relevant mechanisms within the SCO and BRICS formats.

Moreover, the two countries welcomed the counter-terrorism measures against international terrorist groups in Afghanistan and expressed confidence in the fight against terrorism.

Both Sides noted with appreciation the close coordination between India and Russia on Afghanistan, including through the dialogue mechanism between the Security Councils of both countries. They emphasised the important role of the Moscow Format meetings. The Leaders welcomed the counter-terrorism measures against international terrorist groups, including ISIS and ISKP and their affiliates, and expressed confidence that the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan would be comprehensive and practical. They stressed the need to ensure urgent and uninterrupted humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, the statement added.

They also reiterated their commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East and West Asia, calling for restraint and compliance with international law.

They stressed the importance of resolving the Iran nuclear issue through dialogue. They expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and strongly stressed the importance for all parties concerned to remain committed to agreements and understandings reached between them for cessation of conflict, humanitarian assistance and a sustainable peace, added the statement.

On climate change, India and Russia agreed to intensify their bilateral dialogue to implement the Paris Agreement and develop low-carbon technologies.

They welcomed the 1st meeting of the Joint Russia-India Working Group on the issues of climate change and low-carbon development held on September 10, 2025 in New Delhi within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding on the issues of climate change and low-carbon development. The Sides agreed to intensify the bilateral dialogue on implementing mechanisms of the Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, developing low-carbon technologies and using sustainable finance instruments, the statement added.

They also welcomed the launch of the BRICS Climate Research Platform and the BRICS Laboratory for Trade, Climate and Sustainable Development.

Both sides agreed to continue interaction within G20, BRICS, and SCO on the key issues of climate change. The Sides welcomed the results achieved by coordinated work within the BRICS Contact Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development, including the launch of the BRICS Climate Research Platform and the BRICS Laboratory for Trade, Climate and Sustainable Development. Both sides encouraged fruitful cooperation on addressing climate change within BRICS during India's Chairship of the grouping in 2026.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with the resilience of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening it.

They stressed that India and Russia, as major powers, will continue to strive for global peace and stability in a multipolar world and a multipolar Asia.

