India, Russia sign protocol to deepen industrial and technological cooperation

New Delhi [India], August 6 : The 11th Session of the India-Russia Working Group on Modernisation and Industrial Cooperation was held here on Wednesday under the framework of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in an official release.

From the Indian side, the session at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi, was co-chaired by the Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, and from the Russian side by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Alexey Gruzdev.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the meeting reviewed the progress made since the 10th session and provided a platform to strengthen cooperation across key sectors. Discussions included updates from the sub-groups on modernisation, mining, fertilisers, and railway transport, as well as emerging areas of collaboration.

Key focus areas included cooperation in aerospace science and technology, including the establishment of a modernised wind tunnel facility, production of small aircraft piston engines, and joint development in carbon fibre technology, additive manufacturing, and 3D printing. Both sides also explored opportunities in rare earth and critical minerals extraction, underground coal gasification, and creation of modern industrial infrastructure.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the two sides welcomed enhanced engagement in aluminium, fertilisers, and railway transport, alongside capacity building and technology transfer in mining sector equipment, exploration, and industrial and domestic waste management.

The meeting concluded with the signing of the Protocol of the 11th Session by both co-chairs, reaffirming the strategic India-Russia partnership and shared commitment to deepen industrial and economic cooperation.

The session saw participation from around 80 delegates representing both sides, including senior government officials, domain experts, and representatives from industry.

Earlier in the day, in a reflection of the broader engagement between the two nations, Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Aleksandr Fomin met Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar in Moscow, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the sides discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the defence sphere and confirmed the focus on further strengthening the specialised cooperation in the form of a particularly privileged strategic partnership.

It added that the meeting took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere, which is traditional for the Russian-Indian relations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor