India-Saudi Arabia Joint exercise 'SADA TANSEEQ' enters ninth day

Rajasthan [India], February 6 : The India-Saudi Arabia Joint Military Exercise 'SADA TANSEEQ' entered its ninth day, with both the Indian Army and Royal Saudi Land Force personnel participating in the professional and sports competitions, the Indian Army's South Western Command informed on Tuesday.

The Indian armed personnel are now entering the validation phase of the exercise, which will assess joint drill standards and the attainment of training objectives.

"EXERCISE SADA TANSEEQ has progressed to the ninth day. The integrated platoons of the Royal Saudi Land Force and Indian Army participated in the professional & sports competitions with high spirit thereby generating tremendous team spirit, camaraderie, and bonhomie. The two contingents are gearing up for the validation phase of the Exercise now which will assess joint drill standards and attainment of training objectives," Indian Army's South Western Command posted on X.

The inaugural edition of the India-Saudi Arabia Joint Military Exercise 'SADA TANSEEQ' commenced in Mahajan, Rajasthan on January 29.

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from January 29 to February 10.

The Saudi Arabian contingent, comprising 45 personnel, is being represented by the Royal Saudi Land Forces. The Indian Army contingent, also comprising 45 personnel, is being represented by a Battalion from the Brigade of the Guards (Mechanised Infantry), an official statement from the Ministry of Defence said.

The MoD statement added, "Aim of the Exercise is to train troops of both sides for Joint Operations in Semi Desert terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The Exercise will enable both the sides to share their best practices in the tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting operations in sub-conventional domain. It will facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between troops from both the sides."

The Exercise will involve Establishment of Mobile Vehicle Check Post, Cordon & Search Operation, House Intervention Drill, Reflex Shooting, Slithering and Sniper Firing, it added.

"The Exercise will provide an opportunity to both the contingents to strengthen their bond. It will act as a platform to achieve shared security objectives, enhance the level of defence cooperation and foster bilateral relations between the two friendly nations," the statement added.

