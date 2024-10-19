India, Saudi Arabia review work of Strategic Partnership Council Committee

New Delhi [India] October 19 : India and Saudi Arabia held a meeting in New Delhi to review the work of the Political, Security, Social and Cultural Committee of the Strategic Partnership Council between the two countries.

The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, while the Saudi delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Political Affairs, Saud Al Sati. The two sides on Friday also discussed bilateral matters and regional/ global issues of mutual interest.

The Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) agreement was signed in 2019 which established a high-level council to steer the Indo-Saudi relationship.

The SPC has two sub-committees - Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation and Committee on Economy and Investments.

Earlier, former Indian Diplomat Zikrur Rahman, who has served as a diplomat in various Arab countries, said that India and Saudi Arabia have a lot in common.

Speaking toabout India and Saudi Arabia relations, Rahman said, "The future is very bright for the two countries because these two countries are coordinating very seriously and very sincerely between them. The visit of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 and 19 has really given a push to this relationship which was not clearly visible in 80s,90s & 20s," Rahman said."

Notably SPC agreement was signed in 2019 during PM Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia.

"Councils have been formed that are regularly meeting and they see the progress that has been made in a particular area and the steps that have been taken and what more steps need to be taken.Both sides attempt to ensure this strategic partnership, "comes stronger and stronger for stability of the region as well as the bilateral interest of the two countries," said Rahman.

