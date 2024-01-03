India saw highest private equity, venture capital exits in 2023: Report

New Delhi, Jan 3 India saw the highest number of private equity and venture capital exits in 2023, according to a report on Wednesday.

The report by Nuvama Institutional Equities showed that about 78 companies witnessed PE exits, totalling Rs 97,500 crore.

This included Paytm at Rs 12,900 crore -- Alibaba, Berkshire Hathaway, and SoftBank Corp; followed by Coforge at Rs 10,900 crore -- Baring Asia; and Mankind at Rs 8,800 crore -- ChrysCapital and Capital International, the report said.

About 45 per cent of the total PE exits in 2023 were reported in financials.

It was followed by consumer discretionary at 18 per cent and IT at 11 per cent.

Foreign private equity and venture capital funds dominated the exits with an 83 per cent share in total exits in 2023 which totalled Rs 81,200 crore in total exits in 2023.

On the other hand, in 2023 the stock market was bullish with over 57 Indian companies collectively raising Rs 49,000 crore in the year.

The year 2023 saw the second-highest number of mainboard IPOs in over a decade, the report said.

