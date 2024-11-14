India seeks extradition of Arsh Dalla from Canada: MEA

New Delhi [India], November 14 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday called on Canada to extradite Arsh Dalla, a Khalistani terrorist to "face justice in India."

Canadian authorities have arrested designated Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, following a violent shooting incident in Milton, Ontario, according to a report in local Canadian television outlet CTV.

In response to media queries regarding the arrest of a designated terrorist Arsh Dalla in Canada, MEA Official Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said, "In view of the recent arrest, our agencies will be following up on an extradition request. Given Arsh Dalla's criminal record in India and his involvement in similar illegal activities in Canada, it is expected that he will be extradited or deported to face justice in India."

Dalla, has been charged in a case related to the shooting in Ontario on October 28, as per a report by Adrian Ghobrial on CTV.

"We have seen media reports circulating since November 10 on the arrest in Canada of proclaimed offender Arsh Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, the de facto chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force. Canadian print and visual media have widely reported on the arrest. We understand that the Ontario Court has listed the case for hearing," read the press release of the MEA.

Arsh Dalla is a proclaimed offender in over 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and terrorist acts including terror financing. In May 2022, a Red Corner Notice was issued against him.

"He was designated in India as an individual terrorist in 2023. In July 2023, India requested the Canadian government for his provisional arrest. This was declined. Additional information was provided in this case," added the release.

Dala is a close aide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed outside a Gurudwara in Surrey in June 2023. In January 2023, the Union Home Ministry had declared him a "terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He is among the most wanted terrorists in the country and has been charged in various cases of targeted killings and extortion.

A separate request was also sent to Canada under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to verify Arsh Dalla's suspected residential address, his financial transactions to India, moveable/immovable properties, details of mobile numbers etc- all of which were provided to Canadian authorities in January 2023. In December 2023, the Department of Justice of Canada sought additional information on the case. A reply to these queries was sent in March this year.

Dalla had come to Canada from Punjab in 2018 and lived in Surrey as per a report in Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper, which said he is the reported head of the Dalla Lakhbir gang, accused of using Canada as a base for a violent extortion ring in Punjab.

The MEA's request comes amid tensions between India and Canada, with India denying allegations of involvement in the killing of Nijjar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor