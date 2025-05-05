India sending Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to Vietnam a special gesture, has generated tremendous spiritual faith: Kiren Rijiju

Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], May 5 : India sending Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to Vietnam "is a special gesture" by the government and lakhs of devotees have paid their respects and highlights the deep spiritual link between the two countries, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said.

The Union Minister also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made efforts to bring all the Buddhist countries closer to India.

"This particular journey of taking the relics of Lord Buddha to Vietnam is a special gesture by the Government of India because it is the first official delegation with the relics of Lord Buddha... So it is not only the entire Buddhist community but also the Vietnamese government that is expressing deep gratitude to the Government of India for this gesture," Rijiju told ANI.

"I want to acknowledge Prime Minister Modi's effort to bring all the Buddhist countries closer to India, sharing the same Buddhist heritage and spreading the message of Lord Buddha, which is peace and compassion," he added.

Rijiju, who is also Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said the arrival of relics is a huge message from India and has generated "tremendous spiritual faith".

Referring to the large number of people paying their respects to the Holy Relics, he said the "symbol of Buddhism, which has emanated from the sacred land of India has spread throughout the globe".

Rijiju also said that "message of Government of India is always peace".

Answering a query, Rijiju said that Vietnam authorities have shown great interest, and they also have great faith in India's ability, especially in modern technology.

"I am pretty confident that our Indian business leadership will also take advantage of the situation...All important people who can invest in India are invited," he said.

Answering another query, Rijiju said he met some of the officials as well as the senior ruling party members in Vietnam.

"They have shown great interest in Indian technology, especially AI or Information Technology, and filmmaking...a similar project has started...the pharmaceutical sector also has enormous potential. So I think the limit is sky high. We can make massive progress in all sectors," he said.

Rijiju said Vietnam is a vibrant nation with a fast-growing economy and India is also a vast market, which the entire global community has admitted is a bright spot.

"Vietnam and India have had a great relationship strategically, economically, culturally, and politically. Prime Minister Modi and the leadership in Vietnam have on many occasions decided to bring our relationship to a strategic level in different fields. I'm happy that from strategic to commerce and to cultural to people-to-people contact, Vietnam and India are coming much closer, and our trade is also increasing leaps and bounds, and I see a huge potential for the future," he said.

Holy Relics of Lord Buddha arrived in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam morning by a special Indian aircraft on May 2.

Rijiju and Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh, revered monks and senior officials from India accompanied the Holy Relics.

The Holy Relics arrived in the context of the United Nations (UN) Day of Vesak celebrations being hosted by Vietnam from May 6 to 8.

The Holy Relics of Lord Buddha have travelled from the Sacred site of Sarnath, the venue of the first sermon by Lord Buddha. The Relics have been provided through the Mahabodhi Society of India and the National Museum of the Government of India with the support of the International Buddha Confederation.

The Holy Relics hold special significance for the Buddhist Community around the world.

The Sacred Relics, including a portion of the skull bone of Lord Buddha (Shakyamuni), were excavated in 1898 by British archaeologist William Claxton Peppe in Kapilavastu, near the India-Nepal border. These relics are enshrined in a gold-plated stupa crafted by Thai artisans in 1997, featuring 109 grams of gold at its pinnaclea testimony of the global reverence of Lord Buddha.

