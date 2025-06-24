India sends 1000 metric tonnes of rice and essential medicines to Cameroon

Yaounde [Cameroon], June 24 : India handed over 1000 metric tonnes of rice and essential medicines to Cameroon. Cameroon's Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, and India's High Commissioner to Cameroon, Vijay Khanduja, presided over the ceremony on Monday to hand over rice and essential medicines.

The Indian High Commission in Cameroon noted that this humanitarian gesture aims to support victims of floods that struck Cameroon's far north region in 2024. According to the statement, India, through this humanitarian support, reaffirmed its role as a reliable partner to Cameroon during challenging times and strengthened cooperation among nations of the Global South.

In a post shared on Facebook, the Indian High Commission in Cameroon stated, "Strengthening Friendship and Solidarity. A Handing-Over Ceremony was held in Yaounde today to officially mark the donation of 1,000 metric tonnes of rice and essential medicines from the Government of the Republic of India to the Government of the Republic of Cameroon. The ceremony was jointly presided over by H.E. Paul Atanga Niji, Minister of Territorial Administration of Cameroon, and H.E. Shri Vijay Khanduja, High Commissioner of India to Cameroon."

"This humanitarian gesture is aimed at supporting victims of the devastating floods that struck the Far North Region of Cameroon in 2024, reflecting India's solidarity with the people of Cameroon during times of need. Through this humanitarian support, India reaffirms its role as a reliable partner to Cameroon during challenging times and strengthening cooperation among nations of the Global South," it added.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1QyoWULJwy/

Earlier in April, India sent a consignment of 1,000 metric tonnes of rice to Cameroon. Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the effort is in the spirit of a committed partnership with the Global South.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "India: A committed partner to the Global South. India sends food-grain assistance for the people of Cameroon. A consignment of 1000MT Rice departed today from Nhava Sheva Port to Cameroon."

Notably, India and Cameroon have friendly and cordial relations dating back to the latter's independence in 1960. India opened its resident High Commission in Yaounde in 2019. Earlier, in 2009, a USD 37.65 million Indian Line of Credit (LoC) for Cameroon, funding a project each of Rice and Maize Farm Plantation, was operationalised, and this project was completed in 2017, according to the Indian High Commission in Cameroon's statement.

India has been supporting Cameroon's efforts in Capacity building under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Program since 1964. The Indian government also provides over 180 ITEC slots annually for capacity building in Cameroon. Three slots have been allocated to Cameroon under the Africa Scholarship Scheme of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor