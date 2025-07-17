India sends 300,000 Measles and Rubella vaccine doses to Bolivia amid outbreak

New Delhi [India], July 17 : India on Thursday dispatched a consignment of 300,000 doses of Measles and Rubella vaccines, along with medical supplies, to Bolivia to help the country deal with a growing outbreak of the disease.

"India dispatched a consignment of 300,000 doses of Measles & Rubella vaccines along with ancillary supplies to support Bolivia in managing the outbreak of the disease. India stands by its friends in the Global South," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The shipment arrives at a crucial time as Bolivia has declared a National Health Emergency due to a resurgence of measles cases in several areas. So far, 60 confirmed cases have been reported, according to Xinhua.

"After urgently convening the National Strategic Council for Health Emergencies, in response to the measles epidemic that the country is experiencing and the high risk of the disease spreading, we have decided to declare a National Health Emergency with the firm intention of protecting the health and lives of the Bolivian people," Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora announced on social media, as quoted by Xinhua.

The emergency move aims to stop the virus from spreading through mass vaccination efforts and a coordinated response involving local governments, regional bodies, and international organisations.

According to Catacora, this step will improve the country's response capacity, activate emergency protocols, and ensure that vaccines are available, especially for children under five. He urged the public to cooperate with health authorities and ensure full immunisation.

"Our duty is clear: to protect our children and the entire population from a threat that has already raised health alerts across the continent," he said.

Bolivia's Health Minister Maria Renee Castro also expressed concern, stressing the severity of the situation and the risks faced by vulnerable groups.

"It is essential that parents get their children vaccinated. The country has 500,000 doses, specifically for girls and boys," Castro said, according to Xinhua.

She added that measles is a highly contagious viral illness that can cause serious complications, including pneumonia, encephalitis, or even death, particularly among children with malnutrition or weak immune systems.

According to Xinhua, the recent rise in measles cases in Bolivia has been linked to falling vaccination rates, disruptions in healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, misinformation, and lack of continuity in prevention programmes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, where the two leaders reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation and explored new areas of partnership, especially in the field of critical minerals.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, "The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved." They also discussed collaboration in trade and commerce, Digital Public Infrastructure and UPI, health and pharmaceuticals, traditional medicine, small and medium industries, training, and capacity building.

"Both leaders recognized the potential for enhanced collaboration in the critical minerals sector and developing sustainable and mutually beneficial partnerships in the field," the statement said.

The MEA noted that both sides "expressed satisfaction over the ongoing development cooperation between the two countries, including through Quick Impact Projects and capacity-building initiatives under the ITEC scholarship programmes."

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed India's support for the people of Bolivia following the deadly floods that affected La Paz and other regions earlier this year. "Prime Minister expressed solidarity with the people of Bolivia in the wake of the severe flooding that occurred in March-April 2025 in Laz Paz and several other parts of the country," the MEA said.

He further congratulated Bolivia on joining the International Solar Alliance and extended greetings on the upcoming national milestone. "Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings to the people and Government of Bolivia on the occasion of the country's bicentennial celebration, marking 200 years of independence on 6th August 2025," the statement added.

