India sends 425 MT of foograins, edible items for Suriname's Social Welfare Programme

New Delhi [India], November 17 : India on Saturday sent the first consignment of about 425 MT of foodgrains and other edible items to Suriname for its Social Welfare Programme.

"Advancing India-Suriname ties! Fulfilling India's commitment to support Government of Suriname through supply of food grains and other edible items for their Social Welfare Programme. 1st consignment of approx 425 MT left India today for Paramaribo," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

India enjoys close, warm and friendly relations with Suriname, reinforced by cultural and people to people contacts bridged by Indian Diaspora's arrival dating back to one and half century.

Several high-level visits have been exchanged since establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Suriname in 1976 with Indian Embassy opened in Paramaribo in 1977 and Surinamese Embassy in New Delhi in 2000.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor