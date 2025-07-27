India sends 5 MT of black-eyed cowpea seeds to Fiji to aid agricultural production

New Delhi [India], July 27 : India on Saturday dispatched a tranche of five metric tonnes of black-eyed cowpea seeds to Fiji in a significant boost to agricultural collaboration with its Pacific partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to a post by the Ministry of External Affairs on X, this was the first tranche of seeds sent by India aimed at supporting agricultural production in the country as part of New Delhi's 'Act East Policy'.

"Standing in solidarity with our partners in the Indo-Pacific. As part of its 'Act East Policy', India sends humanitarian assistance of 5 MT Black-eyed Cowpea Seeds to our Pacific partner Fiji to support agricultural production. The 1st tranche of seeds departed from Delhi today for Fiji," the MEA stated on the post.

According to the Indian High Commission in Suva, the ties between India and Fiji are built on mutual respect, cooperation, and strong cultural and people-to-people connections. The relationship received a major boost in November 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Fiji and launched the first Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), marking a key moment in India's outreach to Pacific nations.

Earlier in May, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia.

Margherita said it would help advance the cooperation between the two countries in the gamut of healthcare.

The Government of India has supported Fiji's nation-building efforts across multiple sectors, especially in human resource development and capacity building. As a committed development partner, India assists in various programs, such as the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), under which several training slots are offered to Fijian nationals every year, according to the Indian High Commission.

Additionally, many Fijians pursue higher education in India through scholarships offered by the Ministry of AYUSH and the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR). These initiatives have created strong educational and cultural bridges between the two countries.

In November 2024, India and Fiji also signed an MoU to promote digital transformation by sharing India's successful large-scale digital solutions. The MoU aims to open new opportunities in the technology and innovation sectors for both nations.

