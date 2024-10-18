India sends first consignment of haemodialysis machines to Papua New Guinea

New Delhi [India], October 18 : India has dispatched the first consignment of Haemo-Dialysis machines to Papua New Guinea.

Fulfilling a pledge made at the third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III) Summit, 12 Haemo-Dialysis machines accompanied by portable Reverse Osmosis (RO) units departed from Pipavav Port in Gujarat.

Sharing a post on X on Friday, Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, wrote, "Standing together with the Pacific Islands family. Fulfilling India's commitment made at FIPIC III Summit, the first consignment of 12 Haemo-Dialysis machines with portable RO Units departed from Pipavav Port for Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea."

"This assistance from India will help strengthen the healthcare system of Papua New Guinea," the post added.

In May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Papua New Guinea's capital city Port Moresby to co-chair the 3rd Summit of Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation.

During his opening statement, PM Modi had said, "Climate change, natural disasters, hunger, poverty, and various health-related challenges were already prevalent. Now, new issues are emerging. Barriers are arising in the supply chains of food, fuel, fertilizer, and pharmaceuticals. Those whom we considered trustworthy, it turned out that they were not standing by our side in times of need."

He added, "During these challenging times, an old saying has proven true: "A friend in need is a friend indeed." I am glad that India stood with its Pacific island friends during this challenging time. Whether it was vaccines or essential medicines, wheat or sugar; India, in line with its capabilities, has been assisting all partner countries... Whether it's digital technology or space technology; Whether it's health security or food security; Whether it's climate change or environmental conservation; We are with you in every way."

