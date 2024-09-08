India sends food aid to Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi

New Delhi [India], September 8 : Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that India sent food assistance to Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi on Saturday.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "India sends humanitarian aid to Zimbabwe. A consignment of 1000MT rice departed from the Nhava Sheva port for Zimbabwe today. This would help meeting food security needs of the Zimbabwean people."

India also sent 1,300MT Maize to Zambia to meet food and nutrition needs of Zambian people.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "India's humanitarian assistance for the people of Zambia. A shipment of food grains (1300MT Maize) departed today for Zambia. This would help to meet food and nutrition needs of our friendly Zambian people."

The MEA Spokesperson said that India also sent humanitarian assistance for the people in Malawi to address the consequences of the severe drought caused by El Nino phenomenon.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Humanitarian assistance in solidarity with the people of Malawi. A consignment of 1000MT rice departed today for Malawi, to address the consequences of the severe drought caused by El Nino phenomenon."

El Nino and La Nina are climate patterns in the Pacific Ocean that can affect weather worldwide.

Earlier on April 26, at least 155 people have lost their lives as a result of flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains in Tanzania, according to Al Jazeera.

In an address at the Parliament on Thursday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said that the current rainy season has been made worse by the El Nino climate pattern, which has resulted in flooding and the destruction of roads, bridges, and railroads.

"The heavy El Nino rains, accompanied by strong winds, floods and landslides in various parts of the country, have caused significant damage," Majaliwa said.

