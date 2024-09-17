India sends humanitarian aid to drought-struck Namibia

New Delhi, Sep 17 India on Tuesday dispatched a consignment of 1,000 metric tonnes of rice to Namibia as humanitarian aid to address the food security needs of the drought-stricken African nation.

This initiative aligns with India's commitment to supporting the Global South.

"As a credible HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) provider and a reliable friend, India is extending food grain assistance to the people of Namibia to strengthen their food security in the wake of recent droughts," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in a post on X.

The consignment departed from Nhava Sheva Port on Tuesday.

Earlier on Saturday, India also announced the extension of humanitarian assistance to another African country, Chad, in the wake of a "deadly" fire in the capital city.

India sent a medical aid consignment weighing approximately 2300 kgs, consisting of essential life-saving antibiotics and general medicines, to the landlocked country in north-central Africa.

The move comes after the tragedy in the Chadian capital, N'Djamena on June 19 in which several people were killed and injured in a fire and explosion at a weapons and ammunition depot.

In a parallel effort earlier this week, India launched 'Operation Sadbhav' to provide humanitarian aid to Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam, helping them cope with the devastating aftermath of Typhoon Yagi.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar shared on Sunday that 10 tonnes of aid, including dry rations, clothing, and medicines, were dispatched to Myanmar aboard the Indian naval ship INS Satpura.

Additionally, a C-130J military transport aircraft from the Indian Air Force carried 35 tonnes of aid to Vietnam and 10 tonnes to Laos.

"India launches Operation Sadbhav, demonstrating our solidarity with the people affected by Typhoon Yagi," Jaishankar said on X. "Ten tonnes of aid, including dry rations, clothing, and medicines, left for Myanmar aboard INS Satpura today," he added.

Jaishankar further noted that the Indian Air Force was transporting 35 tonnes of aid to Vietnam, which included water purification systems, blankets, kitchen utensils, and solar lanterns. Similarly, 10 tonnes of aid, including a genset, hygiene supplies, mosquito nets, blankets, and sleeping bags, were sent to Laos.

The Indian Navy confirmed it had rapidly mobilised for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations following the devastating flash floods in Myanmar caused by Typhoon Yagi. The Eastern Naval Command, in collaboration with the Eastern Fleet and other units, successfully loaded HADR supplies, including drinking water, rations, and medicines, onto a naval warship set to depart from Visakhapatnam for operations in Yangon.

"This rapid mobilisation, despite short notice, demonstrates the Navy's swift response capabilities in addressing humanitarian crises in the region," said Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal.

Parts of Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam have been severely impacted by Typhoon Yagi, considered Asia's most powerful storm this year. The storm, originating from the South China Sea, made landfall over a week ago, reportedly causing the deaths of more than 170 people in Vietnam and around 40 in Myanmar.

