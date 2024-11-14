India sends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], November 14 : India sent 15 tons of humanitarian aid to Nigeria as the country reels under devastating floods.

The details of the humanitarian assistance were shared by the Ministry of External Affairs in a post on the social media platform, X.

"In keeping with our commitment to humanitarian assistance for the people of Nigeria, India sent 15 tons of the total 75 tons of aid to Nigeria in the wake of the devastating floods in the country."

The post also noted, "The aid comprises of food items, sleeping mats, blankets, water purification supplies etc. and will support the rehabilitation efforts in the region".

Nigeria is reeling under severe stress as the country has faced devastating floods, impacting lives and livelihoods.

According to the UN, the country is seeing record inflation, climate shocks and ongoing conflicts which are projected to push the number of food insecure people to 33 million in 2025.

The World Food Programme also gave a call for an "immediate and massive" collective response that spans prevention, mitigation and life-saving assistance, for Nigeria.

The humanitarian assistance comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nigeria.

India and Nigeria enjoy warm, friendly, and deep-rooted bilateral relations.

This will be the first visit by a Prime Minister of India to Nigeria in 17 years. During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks to review the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria and discuss further avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship.

India is emerging as a development partner of Nigeria on two fronts - by offering developmental assistance through concessional loans and by offering capacity-building training programmes.

India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007 with growing economic, energy and defence collaboration. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over USD 27 billion in important sectors in Nigeria. India and Nigeria also share a strong development cooperation partnership.

