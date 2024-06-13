India sends humanitarian aid to landslide-hit Papua New Guinea

New Delhi, June 13 India on Thursday sent 19 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) to Papua New Guinea's Enga province, which was devastated by a landslide that claimed over 2,000 lives.

The landslide, which also caused significant destruction, prompted India to extend its support as a partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC).

"In the wake of the devastating landslide in Enga Province of Papua New Guinea, India had announced immediate assistance of USD 1 million to our close FIPIC partner," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the MEA, in a post on X.

He added, "Pursuant to the announcement, a flight carrying approximately 19 tons of HADR supplies departed today."

"The aid comprises 13 tonnes of disaster relief material including temporary shelter, water tanks, hygiene kits, meals ready to eat; & 6 tonnes of emergency use medicine, medical equipment including dengue and malaria diagnostic kits, baby food etc," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the humanitarian aid on May 28, highlighting India's solidarity with the people of Papua New Guinea.

Following the announcement, a flight carrying 19 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) supplies departed for the country.

Additionally, the Indian association in the affected country provided support to the landslide-hit region by supplying basic medicines, medical aid, and essential clothing.

The Indian embassy in Papua New Guinea, highlighting the efforts, tweeted, "Indian diaspora in action & complementing the HADR efforts of Govt of India for victims of Enga landslides. People-to-people ties are the foundation of strong bilateral ties between India & Papua New Guinea!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement in November 2019 of the formation of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management remains a crucial pillar of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

India continues to be committed to HADR and remains a responsible and steadfast responder in the region.

