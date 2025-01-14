India sends second tranche of food grain assistance to Lesotho

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : India sent a humanitarian assistance consignment to the southern African nation of Lesotho comprising 1000 metric tonnes of sorghum (jowar) to help in addressing the food security issues in the country.

This was the second tranche of the food grain assistance of Lesotho from India, which departed from the Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai on Monday.

"India & Lesotho: Global South partners in solidarity with each other. India sends the second tranche of foodgrain assistance for the people of Lesotho. This assistance will help Lesotho to address the food security issues. A consignment of 1000 MT of Sorghum departed today from Nhava Sheva Port, Mumbai for Lesotho," the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, wrote on X.

Earlier in December, India had sent a humanitarian assistance consignment to the nation comprising 1000 metric tonnes of rice to address the food security and nutritional requirements of people in Lesotho.

India and Lesotho enjoy a strong relationship that has stood the test of time and is based on shared values and principles, underpinned by the noble objective of South-South cooperation.

The two countries have held frequent interactions across various platforms.

In October 2024, the India GCC Trade Council organised the UN South-South Cooperation meeting, which was attended by the ambassadors of the Kingdom of Lesotho, amongst other partners.

Earlier in August 2024, India and Lesotho also held the 5th round of the Joint Bilateral Commission for Cooperation.

Both sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways for cooperation in areas of development partnership, trade and economic relations, agriculture, health, infrastructure, and consular and cultural issues, among others.

During the meeting, the two sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations, including enhancing cooperation in development partnerships, trade and economic relations, energy, agriculture, health, art and culture, and consular matters.

As per the MEA, there are about 4000 Indian expatriates and PIOs in Lesotho working as teachers, accountants and other professionals. Some of them are engaged in business as well. The community has a reasonably high economic profile in the country. There is an Indian Association that organises periodic functions and has hosted well-attended cultural performances by troupes sent by ICCR from time to time.

