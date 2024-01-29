India sends USD 1million relief assistance to Papua New Guinea

Kimbe [Papua New Guinea], January 29 : The Australian Air Force on Monday airlifted the emergency relief assistance given by India to Papua New Guinea in its swift response to the needs of the island country.

The relief consignment worth USD 1 million was airlifted to the capital of West New Britain, Kimbe, from the Papua New Guinea capital, Port Moresby, for distribution within the West New Britain province.

Taking to X, Indian High Commission in Papua New Guinea said, "Responding to immediate requirements of PNG, emergency India relief assistance worth US$ 1 million gifted by India, was airlifted to Kimbe (from Port Moresby) by @AusAirForce @AusHCPNG, for onward distribution within West New Britain province. A friend in need is a friend indeed !"

Earlier last month, in continuation of India's commitment to providing relief to the people of Papua New Guinea affected by the volcanic eruption, a special charter flight, loaded with supplies, took off from New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this initiative is part of the USD 1 million aid announced by India to assist in the aftermath of the disaster. The supplies include approximately 11 tonnes of disaster relief material and 6 tonnes of medical aid.

Notably, India is sending HADR (high availability disaster recovery) supplies for the people of Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the wake of the volcanic eruption.

Ulawun, the South Pacific nation's most active volcano, spewed smoke up to 15km (9.3 miles) in the air on November 20, the country's Geohazards Management Division said, in its first significant blow-up in years, as reported by Al Jazeera.

India has firmly stood by Papua New Guinea during times of crisis and devastation caused by natural disasters, as it did in the wake of the earthquake that jolted the region in 2018 and the volcanic eruption in 2019.

Ulawun has repeatedly erupted since the 1700s and the last significant eruption occurred in 2019 that forced over 5,000 people to evacuate, according to Al Jazeera.

