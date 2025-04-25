India sends USD 2 million in medical aid to Nepal under Neighbourhood First Policy

New Delhi [India], April 25 : India on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to the Neighbourhood First Policy by sending USD 2 million worth of medical aid to Nepal.

The assistance includes medicines and vaccines for patients with Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease. The first tranche of this aid consists of 17,030 vials of vaccines for the immunisation of Thalassemia patients.

Sharing a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Reaffirming India's commitment to Neighbourhood First Policy. India sends assistance consisting of medicines and vaccines for patients with Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease worth $2 million, responding to a request from Nepal."

The post added, "The 1st tranche of 17,030 vials of Vaccines for Immunisation of patients with Thalassemia was handed over to Nepal."

The Neighbourhood First policy guides the management of India's relations with countries in its immediate neighbourhood, focuses on creating mutually beneficial, people-oriented, regional frameworks for stability and prosperity, including through the building of physical, digital and people-to-people connectivity.

India engages with these countries on a consultative, non-reciprocal and outcome-oriented basis, driven by the principles of Samman (respect), Samvad (dialogue), Shanti (peace), and Samriddhi (prosperity).

As part of India's Neighbourhood First policy, the Government has been extending necessary developmental assistance and capacity-building initiatives, as per the needs and aspirations of the neighbouring countries, thereby contributing towards the holistic economic development of their countries. Under this approach, India has been assisting neighbouring countries in the development of infrastructure projects ranging from large-scale infrastructure to community-related provisioning of assets and platforms, augmentation of capabilities and extending financial, budgetary and humanitarian assistance.

India's assistance under its Neighbourhood First policy is regarded as valuable by diverse sections of public opinion among our neighbours, ensuring a sustainable basis for these assistance programs to continue despite changes in administration in these countries. Government keeps a vigilant watch on all developments which have a bearing on India's national security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it.

