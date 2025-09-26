India sets global example in accessible justice, showcased at UN Human Rights Council

Geneva [Switzerland], September 26 : At the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the CEO of the ECO FAWN Society, Sai Sampath Mettu, in his oral intervention, highlighted India's ongoing efforts to modernise its judiciary and expand access and praised India's advances in judicial reforms and the integration of technology to improve the justice delivery system.

Mettu drew attention to India's digital judiciary initiatives, including the e-Courts Mission Mode Project and the JUSTIS App, which have significantly improved transparency, efficiency, and accessibility. These measures have particularly benefitted marginalised groups, such as women, rural communities, and persons with disabilities, enabling them to seek legal remedies more effectively and without unnecessary obstacles.

The pandemic posed a significant challenge for courts worldwide, but India's swift adoption of virtual hearings ensured the continuity of judicial proceedings. This adaptation not only prevented delays in justice but also accelerated the integration of digital tools into routine court operations, demonstrating the resilience and adaptability of India's legal system.

Highlighting the government's long-term commitment, Mettu stated that India has invested over USD 800 million in judicial infrastructure and digital capacity. These investments aim to create a more inclusive, technology-driven justice system that upholds human rights and delivers equitable outcomes for all citizens.

Mettu noted that access to justice is a fundamental human right and pointed out that India's experience offers a model for other developing and least developed countries. He encouraged member states to study and replicate India's reforms to strengthen judicial systems globally, thereby promoting fairness, accountability, and the rule of law.

Mettu's intervention highlighted the potential of digital judicial reform as a means of advancing human rights and improving access to justice worldwide, offering valuable lessons for countries seeking to modernise their legal frameworks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor