India sets up 24x7 helpline following tragic Umrah bus accident near Madinah

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], November 17 : The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a 24x7 control room following a tragic bus accident late last night involving Umrah pilgrims near Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

The Consulate General of India, Jeddah, has provided multiple contact numbers for assistance, including 8002440003 (toll-free), 00966122614093, 00966126614276, and 00966556122301 (WhatsApp), urging family members to reach out for immediate support.

In its statement, the Indian Consulate expressed its "deepest condolences to the bereaved families."

"Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are also in touch with the Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry, and other local authorities. They are also in touch with the concerned Umrah operators," the statement added.

A team of Consulate staff and Indian community volunteers is on the ground at various hospitals and sites.

The press release added that both the Embassy and the Consulate are "extending fullest support" and "are also in touch with the concerned officials of the State of Telangana to coordinate with the concerned families."

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he was "deeply shocked" by the bus accident near Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

"Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also expressed shock after preliminary reports indicated that several victims were from Hyderabad.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister has contacted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to coordinate closely with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh for updated information.

Telangana Chief Secretary, A. Santhi Kumari, alerted Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal in New Delhi, directing him to immediately gather details on how many passengers from Telangana were on the bus and ensure timely support. A control room has also been activated at the state Secretariat to monitor the situation.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, also expressed grief after the accident in Saudi Arabia and urged the Centre to bring back the bodies.

Owaisi toldthat he had spoken to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and also contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies, sharing the passengers' details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary.

He said that there were 42 people on the bus that was involved in the accident.

Local reports said the bus was travelling from Mecca to Madinah when the accident occurred. Details on casualties and survivors are awaited.

