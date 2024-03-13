"India setting itself up for major logistics success", says DHL Express CEO

New Delhi [India], March 13 : John Pearson, global CEO of DHL Express, emphasized on Wednesday that India is a good market for them, adding that the country is poised for major logistics success.

The global CEO of DHL Express Pearson said that it is a market that is posting just about the highest GDP growth of almost any major market at the moment.

"India is a very good market for us. It's the fifth-largest economy in the world. For a start, it's a market that is posting the highest, just about the highest GDP growth of almost any major large market at the minute," Pearson told ANI.

Pearson, while speaking to ANI, praised India and called it incredible, creative and innovative.

"We're very well positioned to capture the opportunities. We have Great build here. It's an incredible country, very innovative, very creative, and setting themselves up for major logistics success, in my opinion," he added.

Earlier in September 2022, Prime Minister Modi launched the National Logistics Policy and expressed confidence that the logistics Policy would act as a driving and guiding force.

Meanwhile, highlighting the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Gaza conflict, John Pearson, global CEO of DHL Express hoped that the conflict would ease.

"There is very sadly conflict in Russia and Ukraine and in Israel and Gaza. Hopefully, those things will ease. But as a global company, there is one type of crisis just about every day, and the business is very resilient. India is a great example of that," he said.

At the launch of the DHL Global Connectedness Report, John Pearson, said, "The most recent findings of the DHL Global Connectedness Report unequivocally dispel the notion of globalization reversing course. Far from being a mere buzzword, globalization is an influential force that has profoundly reshaped our world and has great potential."

It has further expanded markets and fostered opportunities, empowering individuals, businesses, and entire nations to flourish in unique ways.

"Embracing globalization allows us and our customers to forge a promising future, fostering an increasingly interconnected world, more prosperous for all - and poised for further growth," he said.

The report affirmed the considerable potential to continue growing global flows.

It pegs the world's current level of globalization at only 25 per cent on a scale from 0 per cent (meaning no flows cross national borders) to 100 per cent (borders and distance have ceased to matter at all).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor