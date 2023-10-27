"India setting new standards for empowering people": Denmark envoy praises India's digital infrastructure

New Delhi [India], October 27 : Denmark Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane praised India's digital infrastructure and said that New Delhi is setting new standards and defining the future for others.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress here in the national capital on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Svane said, "I would like to congratulate not just India but the world, because what I have witnessed at the conference today, is fantastic. India is setting new standards for empowering people and when you see the new digital solutions being rolled out for telecommunication, it is really outstanding".

He further said that the numbers Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about gives a hope for the future to everyone.

"Prime Minister spoke about the future is here and now and...now it is the time to really take that opportunity. This new digitisation, new technology India is masterminding. India is setting the standard and defining the future," he said.

On being asked about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the Denmark envoy said that the Copenhagen condemns the October 7 attacks and said that the situation is being closely followed.

"Hamas is a terror organisation. What they did on 7th Oct surpasses what humanity can and should allow. So, full condemnation. We are closely following what is happening in the Gaza Strip, and we have urged humanitarian support should be allowed," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the 7th edition of India Mobile Congress and said that 'The Future is Here and Now."

"In the rapidly changing world of the 21st century, this event has the potential to change the fate of crores of people. There was a time when we talked about the future, which meant the next decade or the next century. But today due to changes in technology we say that the future is here and now."

The Prime Minister further said that we are moving in the direction of becoming leaders in the area of 6G technology. He also took a dig at the UPA government, mentioning the infamous 2G scam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor