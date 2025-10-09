India should get rightful place in UNSC: UK PM Keir Starmer

Mumbai, Oct 9 UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday said New Delhi should get its 'rightful place' on the UN Security Council, highlighting India’s remarkable growth story and its potential to play a key role in global affairs.

In his statement after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan here, he made a strong pitch for India to get permanent membership in the UNSC.

"We want to see India taking its rightful place in the UNSC,” he remarked.

His stance aligns with that of various nations, including the US, Germany, France and Japan, who have strongly supported India’s UNSC bid.

The UK PM’s statement also reflects a growing recognition of India’s importance in global governance and its contribution to multilateralism. PM Starmer's support this afternoon echoes remarks from September last year, when the then US President Biden, French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron, and he backed India, within days of each other, to make the UN a "more representative body" by including India and Germany, Japan, and Brazil.

Russia has also backed India's bid last month after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said his country supports greater representation from Asia, Africa, and Latin America in the global body.

“The UK and India stand side-by-side as global leaders in tech and innovation. We are announcing a deal to make Bollywood films in the UK after a fantastic visit to the studio yesterday, and with our deepening cooperation in education,” said the PM Starmer.

UK PM Starmer said he has brought “the largest trade delegation for a decade” to India, highlighting the major business and investment opportunities being explored during his visit. He added his visit to India aims to “double down” on the trade partnership between the two countries, calling the bilateral trade deal a key part of their growing relationship.

He also lauded the Gaza peace deal. “I strongly welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of the Peace Plan in Gaza. This is a moment of profound relief. The UK will support these crucial immediate steps and the next stages of the talks to ensure full implementation of the Peace Plan."

