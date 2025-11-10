India signs 11 High-Impact Community Development Projects and lays foundation stone for school building in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 10 : Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for undertaking 11 High-Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal under the grant assistance of the Government of India were signed on Monday. Along with foundation stone has been laid for construction of school building of Shree Swarnantaral Basic School, Okhaldhunga.

Issuing press releases, the Embassy of India, Kathmandu announced that it has signed MoU with Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Government of Nepal and Project Implementing Agencies of Government of Nepal for the HICDPs.

The grant assistance of Government of India for the HICDPs will be used in sectors such as Education, Health and Waste Management with a total estimated cost of Nepali Rupees (NRs) 1.16 billion, as per the embassy.

"These 11 projects are: (i) Construction of Shree Janajyoti Secondary School, Sanni Triveni Rural Municipality-4, Kalikot District, Karnali Province, (ii) Construction of Shree Maheshwar Secondary School Building, Bheemdatta Municipality-10, Kanchanpur District, Sudurpashchim Province, (iii) Construction of Primary School's Educational Building, Rajdevi Municipality-4, Rautahat District, Madhesh Province, (iv) Construction of Shree Jana Adarsha Secondary School, Shivganj, Shivasatakshi Municipality, Jhapa District, Koshi Province, (v) Construction of Shree Gokuleshwor Secondary School Building, Shailyashikhar Municipality-9, Darchula District, Sudurpashchim Province, (vi) Construction of Shree Janata Secondary School, Gauradaha Municipality-1, Jhapa District, Koshi Province, (vii) Construction of Patthardaiya Health Post, Bijayanagar Rural Municipality-3, Kapilvastu District, Lumbini Province, (viii) Construction of Municipal Hospital, Triyuga Municipality-5, Udayapur District, Koshi Province, (ix) Construction of Waste Management Centre (WMC), Duhabi Municipality-4, Sunsari District, Koshi Province, (x) Construction of Ilam Hospital Emergency Block, Ilam Municipality-07, Ilam District, Koshi Province, and (xi) Construction of Bhimgithe Health Post, Badigad Rural Municipality-7, Baglung District, Gandaki Province," the release states.

Since 2003, Government of India has undertaken 590 HICDPs in Nepal, including the 11 projects for which MoUs were signed today. Out of these, 502 projects have been completed in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of public utilities. These projects are spread across all 7 provinces of Nepal.

The remaining projects are at various stages of implementation.

"As close neighbors, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in empowerment of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors," the embassy stated in release.

On Monday, the foundation stone for construction of the school building of Shree Swarnantaral Basic School, Toksel at Manebhanjyang Rural Municipality-7, Okhaldhunga was laid today, in a ceremony held online. "The school building of Shree Swarnantaral Basic School is being built with Government of India's financial assistance as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP). Government of India's grant is being utilized for the construction of a three and half storey school building with class rooms and toilets for boys and girls," the release from the Indian Embassy states.

Since 2003, Government of India has taken up 579 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal. Of these, 93 projects are located in Koshi

Province across various sectors, including 5 projects in Okhaldhunga district. In addition, Government of India has gifted 150 ambulances and 62 school buses to various institutions working in the health and education sectors of Koshi Province, including 4 ambulances in Okhaldhunga district.

The implementation of HICDPs is an integral part of the multi-faceted development partnership between India and Nepal that aptly reflects the strength of the friendship between both countries.

