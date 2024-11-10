India signs agreement to establish BIMSTEC Energy Centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10 : Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumder and BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Secretary General Indramani Pandey signed an agreement to establish the BIMSTEC Energy Centre in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

Randhir Jaiswal, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said on Saturday that the agreement aims to strengthen inter-grid connectivity across the region.

"Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumder and BIMSTEC Secretary General. Indramani Pandey signed Host Country Agreement for establishing BIMSTEC Energy Centre in Bengaluru, paving the way towards strengthened energy cooperation including inter-grid connectivity in the region," Jaiswal wrote in a post on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pandey participated at the Second Edition of Raisina Down Under in Canberra, Australia.

BIMSTEC in its statement said, "Raisina Down Under 2024: Secretary General Indramani Pandey highlighted the importance of BIMSTEC for sustainable and inclusive development and proposed a platform for dialogue in the Indo-Pacific."

Earlier on September 28, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's dedication to strengthening ties with BIMSTEC during a meeting of foreign ministers.

He said that this commitment aligns with India's Neighbourhood First Policy, Vision SAGAR, and Act East Policy.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Chaired the BIMSTEC informal Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York, in preparation for the BIMSTEC Leaders' Summit."

The EAM further said that the meeting focused on improving maritime and digital connectivity. He said, "Took stock of our close cooperation in health, food security, trade, investment, economy and energy. Focused on improving physical, maritime and digital connectivity across the region. Explored opportunities for capacity building, skill development and improving people-to-people ties. Development of BIMSTEC Centres of Excellence is a collective resolve. Reaffirmed India's commitment for wider engagement with BIMSTEC in line with Neighbourhood First, Vision SAGAR and Act East Policy."

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organization that was established on June 6, 1997 with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration.

