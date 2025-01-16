India, Singapore celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties by unveiling special logo

New Delhi [India], January 16 : India and Singapore marked six decades of diplomatic relations with a landmark event in the national capital, during which President Droupadi Murmu and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam unveiled a special logo to commemorate the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

The commemorative logo was designed to symbolise the enduring relationship between the two nations, featuring elements from both countries' national symbols. It incorporates the colours from the Indian and Singaporean flags, as well as the national flowersthe lotus of India and the orchid of Singapore. The number '60' in the logo highlights the important milestone in the two countries' bilateral history.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stating, "A new milestone in the India-Singapore partnership! President Droupadi Murmu and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam unveiled a joint logo to commemorate the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India & Singapore The joint logo incorporates colours from Indian & Singaporean National flags & National flowers, & elements that symbolise the enduring friendship, mutual trust & shared values between the two countries," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswl stated in a post on X.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1879892307857826289

In addition to the logo unveiling, the two leaders held extensive discussions aimed at further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Singapore. President Murmu and President Shanmugaratnam explored ways to deepen their cooperation in key areas.

"Boosting India - Singapore historic relations. President Droupadi Murmu held wide-ranging talks with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore in New Delhi today. Discussions covered avenues for further strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Singapore," the MEA spokesperson said in a subsequent post.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1879890007294669199

India and Singapore have cultivated a strong and diverse relationship over the years, expanding their cooperation across political, defense, economic, cultural, and educational spheres. The bilateral partnership now extends to emerging sectors such as advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitisation, healthcare, sustainability, and skills development.

Singapore continues to be a key partner in India's Act East Policy and its broader Indo-Pacific strategy. To celebrate this significant 60th anniversary, several commemorative events will be organised throughout 2025 to showcase the long-standing and evolving partnership between the two nations.

The MEA stressed that these efforts highlight the shared values, mutual respect, and commitment to deepening ties between India and Singapore.

