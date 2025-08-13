India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is flourishing even in uncertain global environment: President Murmu

New Delhi [India], August 13 : President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that Singapore is a key partner in India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and Indo-Pacific Vision and the two countries have a strong partnerships in the areas of trade, investment, defence, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

The President made the remarks during a meeting with the ministerial Delegation from Singapore, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore Gan Kim Yong.

The delegation, which is in Delhi for the third meeting of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Welcoming the delegation to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President noted that even in an uncertain global environment, the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is flourishing.

She fondly recalled the State Visit of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam earlier this year, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of establishment of our bilateral relations. She said that such regular interactions at the highest levels, including through the ISMR will provide continued momentum to our multifaceted ties.

The President appreciated the strong stand of Singapore against terrorism following the heinous attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

She said it is a matter of satisfaction that the partnership is now also expanding into emerging areas of cooperation such as skilling, green economy, and FinTech.

Earlier in the day, the third round of ISMR was held in the capital, with leaders from both nations identifying avenues to broaden and deepen bilateral ties. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded the visiting Singapore ministers for their commitment to strengthening the relationship, noting that "synergy between government and industry would be key to unlocking the next phase of India-Singapore ties".

Apart from Jaishankar, the Indian delegation included Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Railways, IT and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Singapore's side comprised Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng, and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow.

