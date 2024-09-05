India, Singapore exchange MoUs on digital technology, semiconductor ecosystem, among four

By Rajnish Singh

Singapore, September 5 : India and Singapore exchanged four significant Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) on Thursday, during the day-two visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the island country.

The agreements encompass collaboration in digital technologies, a partnership in the semiconductor sector, joint initiatives in health and medicine, and cooperation in education and skills development.

The MoUs were exchanged in Parliament House of Singapore by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of Foreign Affairs in Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong.

The first MoU was signed between Singapore's Ministry of Digital Development and Information and India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, focusing on cooperation in digital technologies. It will facilitate closer cooperation between India and Singapore in the areas of digital technologies, such as DPI (Digital Public Infrastructure), cyber-security, 5G and emerging technologies such as super-computing, quantum computing and artificial intelligence. This MoU enables cooperation for upskilling and reskilling of workers relating to the digital domain under the ambit of this MoU.

The second MoU was signed between India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry, establishing a partnership for the India-Singapore semiconductor ecosystem.

India and Singapore will cooperate in the areas of semiconductor cluster development and cultivation of talent in semiconductor design and manufacturing.

Singaporean companies, which are part of global semiconductor value chains, are keen to invest in India. Dialogue mechanisms set under this MoU will facilitate their investments in India.

The next MoU was signed between India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Singapore's Ministry of Health, focussing on cooperation in the fields of health and medicine.

It will facilitate joint efforts on research and innovation in areas of mutual interest. It also aims to promote closer cooperation in the areas of human resource development in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector. It will complement our efforts to promote Indian healthcare professionals in Singapore.

The final MoU was signed between India's Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Singapore's Ministry of Education, aimed at fostering educational cooperation and skills development. It aims to promote closer cooperation in the areas of technical and vocational education and training. India and Singapore have active collaboration in the area of skill development. This MoU will complement those ongoing initiatives.

The MoUs were exchanged shortly after a ceremonial welcome of PM Modi at Parliament House of Singapore.

