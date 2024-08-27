India, Singapore to focus on advanced manufacturing, connectivity to boost bilateral relations

Singapore, August 27 : India and Singapore held the 2nd round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) in Singapore on Monday and reviewed the progress of the strategic partnership between the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The two nations decided to add two new pillars, 'Advanced Manufacturing and Connectivity' for further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw represented the Indian side in Singapore.

From the Singapore side, Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs, K Shanmugam, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law, Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs, Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry and Chee Hong Tat, Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance participated in the meeting.

"The Ministers reviewed the progress of India - Singapore Strategic Partnership, particularly under the pillars of Digitalization, Skills Development, Sustainability, Healthcare and Medicine, identified during the 1st meeting of ISMR, held in New Delhi on September 17, 2022," the statement read.

They deliberated on ideas to expand bilateral cooperation and decided to add two new pillars, Advanced Manufacturing and Connectivity for further strengthening bilateral cooperation. The Ministers agreed to hold the next round of ISMR in India at a mutually convenient time.

During their visit, the Indian Ministers also called on Singapore President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

"India and Singapore are important partners of each other. The visit reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to further strengthen their multifaceted partnership," MEA added.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has called the India-Singapore Ministerial Dialogue an important platform for strengthening bilateral ties.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman thanked Singapore PM for meeting them and stated that talks with Lawrence Wong clearly show that ties between India and Singapore are on sound footing.

EAM Jaishankar thanked the Singapore Ministers for their commitment to deepen ties between the two nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor