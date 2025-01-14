India-Spain to mark 2026 as "dual year" to celebrate culture, tourism, AI: EAM Jaishankar

Barcelona [Spain], January 14 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held an interaction event with the members of the Indian diaspora on Tuesday (local time) during his official visit to Spain. He lauded the diaspora for building a positive image of India, expressed confidence in boosting India-Spain trade ties and announced that India and Spain will mark 2026 as a 'dual year' to celebrate culture, tourism and AI in both the countries.

In his speech he said that no foreign visit is complete without meeting diaspora and he brrought to attention the successful meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez last year.

Jaishankar said that in order to take the relationship forward, the diaspora plays an indispensable role. He said that as of today, "Our relations are poised to move towards the next stage".

Highlighting that the two countries share a trade of USD 10 billion every year, with lots of new areas like railway, clean tech, drone, space areas for greater collaboration.

He was confident in the trade ties and said that the ten billion business that is taking place today will see a rise in the coming days

He said, "Developments in the world will bring us closer. As you know today there is instability and volatility in the world, countries which are close to each other, have supply chain contracts can be build relationships can be expanded. They have the ability to forge relationship".

Highlighting how the community has always been a support for Indian foreign policy, Jaishankar said, "I heard very good words for the community", mentioning about his conversation with Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, Jaishankar quoted him saying that the Indian community's, "Image is very good. They are contributing to the economy, to the society. We feel that Indian talent; Indian professionals are very welcome here".

"When our image is built by the diaspora in the world that is the foundation for us to take forward the relationship", Jaishankar said, thanking the diapora.

In his remarks he made a significant announcement. "2026, we will market as dual year where we will be celebrating culture, tourism and artificial intelligence in both countries. So, through 2025 we will be working hard to prepare for 2026".

The EAM is currently on a diplomatic visit to Spain till January 14, making it his first visit to Spain as the Foreign Minister, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor