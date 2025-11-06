India-Sri Lanka fishermen issue needs comprehensive approach, not incident-based resolution: LoP Premadasa

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Calling for a comprehensive and integrated approach to resolve the long-standing fishermen issue, Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa said the resolution should not be based merely on isolated incidents, adding that both countries must ensure that unregulated, unreported, and illegal fishing does not take place.

In an interview with ANI, Premadasa, who is on a visit to India, stressed that the framework for resolving the issue must be grounded in international conventions and maritime laws, including those governing the sea, continental shelf, and legal fishing practices.

"Resolution to this issue should not be merely formulated based on individual incidents. That's why I said you need to have a comprehensive, integrated approach, a common framework based on international conventions and international laws, especially laws of the sea, laws of the continental shelf, and laws related to legal fishing," Premadasa said, when asked about the long-term solution to the fishermen issue.

"So, we have to ensure that unregulated, unreported, illegal fishing does not take place. These are international conventions and practices which most countries have dedicated themselves to following. We have to abide by those rules, conventions, and practices," he added.

His remarks come amid continued tensions between the two nations over fishermen from Tamil Nadu entering Sri Lankan waters near Katchatheevu, often resulting in arrests and maritime boundary disputes.

Earlier, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, described the issue as a "sensitive one" and said both countries would continue discussions to find a practical solution.

"We need to protect the livelihoods of our fishermen as well, but we understand that it's a sensitive issue, and we will continue to talk about it," Amarasuriya said.

The fishermen issue remains one of the most contentious aspects of India-Sri Lanka relations, with Sri Lankan Navy personnel in the past accused of firing at Indian fishermen and seizing their boats over alleged illegal entry into the island nation's territorial waters. The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

