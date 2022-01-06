India, Sri Lanka sign Agreement to develop Trincomalee Oil Tank Farms; new milestone in economic, energy partnership: Jaishankar

With the signing of the agreement to develop Trincomalee Oil Tank Farms, a new milestone was added to India and Sri Lanka's economic and energy partnership, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday.

"A new milestone in #India-#SriLanka economic and energy partnership!!Congratulations to all parties on signing the Agreement to develop Trincomalee Oil Tank Farms. Sincerely appreciate the guidance from the leadership of India and Sri Lanka and support from all Ministers and officials concerned.", tweeted S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar on Thursday spoke with his Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka G.L. Peiris.

"Greeted FM G.L. Peiris of Sri Lanka in the New Year. A reliable friend, India will support Sri Lanka in these difficult times. Agreed to remain in close touch," Jaishankar tweeted.

Trade and investment have grown between both countries and there is cooperation in the fields of development, education, culture, and defence. Both countries share a broad understanding of major issues of international interest, according to MEA.

( With inputs from ANI )

