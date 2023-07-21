India, Sri Lanka sign MoU on cooperation in field of renewable energy

New Delhi [India], July 21 : India, Sri Lanka on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of renewable energy. Another MoU was signed on cooperation for economic development projects in the Trincomalee district of Sri Lanka.

The two countries issued a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) in the field of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Network to Network Agreement between NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and Lanka Pay for UPI application acceptance in Sri Lanka.

An Energy Permit was issued for the Sampur Solar Power Project.

This comes as Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday arrived in Delhi on a two-day official visit to India. Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan welcomed Wickremesinghe at the airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe, the two discussed issues of mutual interest.

"PM @narendramodi warmly welcomes President @RW_UNP of Sri Lanka at the Hyderabad House ahead of the bilateral talks. An opportunity to review and lend further momentum to the long-standing - ties, as the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

The talks were held in Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

To boost the economic partnership between the two nations, India and Sri Lanka adopted a vision document that would strengthen people-to-people connectivity and Maritime cooperation, trade, and power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

"Today, we have adopted a vision document for our economic partnership. The vision is to strengthen maritime, air, energy and people-to-people connectivity between the two peoples. The vision is to accelerate mutual cooperation in tourism, electricity, business, higher education, and skill development," PM Modi said.

In a joint press statement with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi on Friday, PM Modi also said that the two nations have decided to start a ferry service from Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka.

"We agree on the enhancement of air connectivity between India and Sri Lanka. To increase trade and travel by people, we have taken the decision to start passenger ferry services between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanturai in Sri Lanka," PM Modi said.

The two sides decided on resuming passenger ferry services between Nagapattinam in India and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka and work towards early resumption of ferry services between Rameshwaram and Talaimannar, and other mutually agreed places.

"This vision is the long-term commitment of India. We would soon hold a consultation on economic cooperation," Prime Minister Modi added.

