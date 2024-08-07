India, St Kitts and Nevis sign MoU to share successful digital solutions implemented at population-scale

New Delhi [India], August 7 : India and St Kitts & Nevis signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to share successful digital solutions for population-scale digital transformation.

S Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, and Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, Foreign Affairs Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, signed the MoU.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted Denzil Douglas of St Kitts and Nevis in Delhi on Tuesday.

They discussed expanding partnerships in digital, health, food security and capacity development.

The two ministers further exchanged views on convergences as the Global South in the multilateral arena.

"Delighted to host FM Denzil Douglas of St. Kitts and Nevis today in Delhi. Discussed expanding our partnership to digital, health, food security and capacity development. And exchanged views on our convergences as Global South in the multilateral arena. Also signed a MoU to further intensify our bilateral political consultations," EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Digital India, a flagship programme of the Indian Government, posted on X, stating that the two countries signed the MoU.

"Today in @GoI_MeitY, India and St. Kitts & Nevis have signed an MoU to share successful digital solutions for population-scale digital transformation. The MoU was signed by Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, and H.E Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis," the Digital India stated.

Moreover, on Wednesday, Union Minister JP Nadda also met the Foreign Minister of St Kitts and Nevis and discussed a wide range of cooperation between India and St. Kitts and Nevis in the health sector.

JP Nadda further said that they are committed to collaborating further in areas including medical education and non-communicable diseases.

"Met with the Foreign Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, H.E. Dr. Denzil Douglas, in New Delhi today. Our discussion spanned a wide range of cooperation between India and St. Kitts and Nevis in the health sector. We are committed to collaborating further in specific areas such as medical education, non-communicable diseases, pharmaceutical sector, and medical value travel. I am confident that this productive meeting will further strengthen our strategic and bilateral relationships," he posted on X.

St. Kitts and Nevis and India have maintained friendly and cordial relations. Moreover, India has been assisting St. Kitts and Nevis in capacity building under the ITEC programme under which 15 slots are offered on annual basis.

