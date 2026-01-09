India stands for multilateralism, believes global issues need consultative, collaborative action: MEA on US' withdrawal from 66 world bodies

New Delhi [India], January 9 : India on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to multilateralism, stating that global challenges require consultative and collaborative action by all countries, following the US' announcement of its withdrawal from 66 international organisations, including the India-France-led International Solar Alliance (ISA).

Responding to media queries regarding the US decision to withdraw from several UN and non-UN international organisations, including the ISA, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India will continue to commit to the Global Solar Alliance.

He stated that New Delhi will keep working to advance the ISA's objectives despite the US decision to withdraw from the alliance of 125 countries.

"We have seen the announcement made by the United States to withdraw from various international organisations and bodies of the United Nations. They have also opted out from the International Solar Alliance," Jaiswal said.

"We continue to push for advancing its goal. Since its inception, the International Solar Alliance has made significant progress in promoting solar energy deployment and cooperation among its members. There are 125 countries in the alliance. We will continue to advance its goals," he said.

Jaiswal underlined India's broader approach, stressing the importance of collective action to address international issues.

"India stands for multilateralism and believes that global issues need consultative and collaborative action by all countries," Jasiwal said.

The remark by the MEA spokesperson comes days after US President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from 66 international organisations, treaties and alliances.

On Wednesday, Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the withdrawal from 66 international organisations, conventions and treaties that his administration has determined to be "contrary to the interests of the United States".

The memorandum stated that the decision follows a comprehensive review ordered under Executive Order 14199, issued on February 4, 2025, which mandated an assessment of all international intergovernmental organisations, conventions and treaties involving US membership, funding or support.

According to the memorandum, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in consultation with the United States Representative to the United Nations, submitted a report identifying organisations and agreements "found to be inconsistent with US interests".

After reviewing the findings and consulting Cabinet members, the President concluded that continued participation in certain bodies, both within the United Nations and in non-UN bodies, was no longer in the country's interest.

According to the White House, the 66 organisations consist of 35 non-United Nations organisations and 31 United Nations entities.

The list also includes the India-France-led ISA, launched to bring countries together to address climate change by promoting and deploying solar energy solutions.

According to the ISA website, the idea was conceived on the sidelines of the COP21 climate conference in Paris in 2015. After an amendment to its Framework Agreement in 2020, membership was opened to all United Nations member states. The Alliance aims to mobilise USD 1 trillion in solar investments by 2030 while lowering the costs of solar technologies and financing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor