"India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh": PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Dhaka jet crash

New Delhi [India], July 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his deep shock and sorrow over the loss of lives in the tragic Bangladesh Air Force training jet crash in Dhaka's Diabari area earlier today.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister conveyed his condolences, stating that India stands in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and is ready to extend its support and assistance for the rescue operation following the incident.

"Deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We pray for the swift recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance," PM Modi said in the X post.

Earlier in the afternoon, a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 aircraft crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College in Dhaka, the Daily Star reported.

According to the Daily Star, at least 20 people have lost their lives and 171 people have been injured in the incident.

The jet was being piloted by Bangladeshi Air Force Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagar, who had also died in the crash.

Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, also expressed his profound grief over the incident.

In his condolence message on X, Yunus described the incident as an "irreparable" loss for the Bangladesh Air Force, as well as others affected.

"I express my deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of casualties caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BJI training aircraft at the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of the capital today. The loss suffered by the Air Force, the students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College, as well as others affected by this accident, is irreparable. This is a moment of profound pain for the nation," Yunus stated in the post.

The Chief Adviser further prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the crash.

"I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and direct all concerned authorities, including hospitals, to address the situation with the utmost priority. The government will take necessary measures to investigate the cause of the accident and ensure all forms of assistance," the post added.

Meanwhile, emergency response teams have been deployed at the site for search and rescue operations.

