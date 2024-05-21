"India stands in solidarity with people of Iran": Jaishankar at Iran embassy after tragic demise of Raisi, counterpart Abdollahian

New Delhi [India], May 21 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the Iran embassy in the national capital on Tuesday and conveyed India's "deepest condolences" on the tragic demise of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Jaishankar, remembered the Iranian leaders as "friends of India" who contributed immensely to the growth of the India-Iran relationship.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Visited the Embassy of Iran in Delhi today to convey our deepest condolences on the tragic passing away of President Ebrahim Raisi and my colleague, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. They will always be remembered as friends of India who contributed immensely to the growth of the India-Iran relationship."

"Government of India stands in solidarity with the people of Iran at this very difficult time," he added.

A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi.

On Monday, Khamenei announced five days of mourning in Iran and a public holiday has been declared with offices closed all over the country.

The Iranian government has declared Wednesday as a public holiday when a funeral is expected to be held in Tehran with the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah leading prayers.

Raisi's body will be buried in his birthplace, Mashhad, on Thursday, Vice-President of the Republic, Mohsen Mansouri, announced.

On Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condoled the demise of the Iranian President. In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi acknowledges Raisi's contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship.

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow," PM Modi tweeted.

While on its way from a location on Azerbaijan's border, where the Iranian president had inaugurated a significant dam project, to Tabriz, the capital of Iran's East Azerbaijan province, sixty-three-year-old Raisi's helicopter crashed on Sunday afternoon. The chopper wreckage was discovered early on Monday by rescuers following several hours of intensive search operations involving over 70 teams.

