India stands with BB 'Brand Bhutan, Bhutan Believe', says PM Modi in Thimphu

Thimphu [Bhutan], March 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a State visit to Bhutan on Friday said that the aspirations and goals of the youth of India and Bhutan are similar and assured the Himalayan country of support at every step to make both BB i.e. Brand Bhutan and Bhutan Believe successful."

In his address at Tashichho Dzong Palace here, PM Modi recalled his first visit to Bhutan as the Prime Minister of India in 2014.

"The relations of Bhutan and India are as ancient as they are new. After becoming the Prime Minister of India in 2014, Bhutan was the first foreign country I visited. I remember the warm welcome I had received 10 years ago when I came to this Land of the Thunder Dragon."

Affirming India's support for Bhutan, he said, "The aspirations and goals of the youth of India and Bhutan are similar. India has set a target of becoming a developed country by 2047, while Bhutan has set a target of becoming a high income country by 2034. To fulfill your goal, India is standing with you at every step to make both BB i.e. Brand Bhutan and Bhutan Believe successful."

He stated that India and Bhutan are parts of shared heritage and highlighted the Buddha connection between the two nations.

PM Modi said, "India and Bhutan are parts of a shared heritage. India is the birthplace of Lord Buddha. It is the place where Lord Buddha attained Nirvana. Whereas, Bhutan is the place which embraced and conserved the teachings of Lord Buddha. It has kept alive the tradition of Vajrayana Buddhism."

Emphasising the connection between people of two nations, PM Modi said, "140 crore Indians know people of Bhutan are their family members. People of Bhutan also know India is their family. The relations between India and Bhutan are unbreakable. Our friendship is unbreakable. Our ties are unbreakable and our belief is unbreakable."

PM Modi thanked the Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for conferring on him the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, the highest honour of the Himalayan country. He is the first foreign Head of Government to receive honour.

He said, "Today is a big day in my life as an Indian. You have honoured me with Bhutan's highest national award. Every award is special in itself, but when an award is received from another country, it strengthens the confidence that both our countries are moving in the right direction."

"This honour is not my personal achievement. It is the honour of India and 140 crore Indians. I humbly accept this honour on behalf of all Indians in this great land of Bhutan and thank you all from the bottom of my heart for this honour," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu. PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome there.

He also attended a cultural programme at the Tendrelthang Festival Ground in the presence of Bhutan King. PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the people who turned out in large numbers to accord a warm reception in Bhutan.

In an unprecedented welcome for PM Modi in Bhutan, people lined up the streets across the entire stretch of 45 kilometers from Paro to Thimphu. Hundreds of locals awaited Prime Minister Modi's arrival at the palace.

PM Modi also held a meeting with his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay and reviewed bilateral ties. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the multifaceted partnership between India and Bhutan.

PM Modi and Tobgay held discussions on various aspects of the multifaceted bilateral relations and forged an understanding to further enhance cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, youth exchange, environment and forestry, and tourism, according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "India, Bhutan Furthering a partnership rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill. PM @narendramodi held discussions with PM @tsheringtobgay of Bhutan in Thimphu. The leaders reviewed bilateral ties and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen the multi-faceted partnership."

PM Modi also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and the local people of Bhutan who gathered to welcome him outside the Hotel in Thimphu.

