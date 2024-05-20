India stands with Iran in time of sorrow: PM Modi on demise of Ebrahim Raisi

New Delhi, May 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday condoled the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and said that India is with Iran in the time of sorrow.

Expressing shock at the demise of the Iraninan leader, PM Modi said his contribution to strengthening ties between the two nations will be always be remembered.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow."

The EAM posted: "Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran's President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash.

EAM Jaishankar recalled many meetings with the Raisi, most recently in January.

"Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of Iran at time of this tragedy," he said.

Iran's Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) posted on X that President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and a group of officials accompanying them were martyred in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran.

In light of the development, the Iranian cabinet has convened an urgent meeting.

