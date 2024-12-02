India steps up security at Bangladesh missions after protests grow

New Delhi, Dec 2 India on Monday stepped up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and its Deputy and Assistant High Commissions in the country following a rising number of protests being held against the atrocities being committed on the Hindu community in the neighbouring nation.

After a demonstration was held near the office of the Assistant High Commissioner (AHC) of Bangladesh in Tripura earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was quick to point out that diplomatic missions should not be targeted under any circumstances.

"The incident earlier today of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable. Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country," read a MEA statement.

Several protest rallies have been held in Tripura over the past few days against atrocities on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.

On Monday, hundreds of activists had turned up outside the AHC office to submit a memorandum that urged the interim government in Dhaka to protect the lives of Hindus in Bangladesh along with their properties.

The protestors also cited that thousands of Hindus had sacrificed their lives during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and also contributed massively in the country's growth after its independence.

The memorandum also urged the International Human Rights Commission, United Nations as well as other nations, to intervene in the Bangladesh situation and stop atrocities against Hindus.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chowdhury, former minister and senior Congress leader Birajit Sinha separately urged the Bangladesh government to stop atrocities on Hindu minorities.

One of the largest private healthcare facilities in Agartala had decided to stop services for Bangladeshi patients following protests by some local activists.

The Agartala hospital's decision follows a similar move by a private hospital in Kolkata which recently announced it would discontinue medical treatment to Bangladeshi patients over the same issue.

The minorities in Bangladesh, especially Hindus, have come under a severe attack by Islamist elements in Bangladesh after the formation of the interim government in the country headed by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

Last week, after the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote who is also associated with Iskcon Bangladesh, India had spotlighted that there are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples, reported from Bangladesh.

