India stresses free Indo-Pacific, joint action on terror at EAS meet in Malaysia

Penang [Malaysia], June 11 : Secretary (East) P. Kumaran led the Indian delegation at the East Asia Summit (EAS) Senior Officials' Meeting held in Penang, Malaysia, as announced by Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, on social media platform X.

During the meeting, Secretary (East) underlined the important role of EAS towards promoting a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, especially as this premier leaders-led mechanism marks its 20th anniversary this year.

Sharing India's stance on regional and international issues, Secretary (East) P. Kumaran called for unified global efforts to tackle terrorism, emphasising it as a serious threat to peace, security, and development in the region.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting (EAS SOM) in Penang, Malaysia, Kumaran met Brunei Darussalam's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hajah Johariah Binti Abdul Wahab, further strengthening regional engagement.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further deepen the enhanced partnership between India and Brunei and cooperation under ASEAN and other frameworks.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Secretary (East) P. Kumaran met Ms. Hajah Johariah Binti Abdul Wahab, Permanent Secretary, MoFA of Brunei Darussalam, on the margins of EAS SOM in Penang, Malaysia. The two sides discussed ways to further deepen the Enhanced Partnership between India and Brunei bilaterally, as also cooperation under ASEAN and other frameworks."

On Monday, Kumaran met Michelle Chan, Deputy Secretary, South and Southeast Asia Group and Head of the Office of Southeast Asia, Australia, at the East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting in Penang, and discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

"Secretary (East) P. Kumaran met Ms. Michelle Chan, Deputy Secretary, South and Southeast Asia Group & Head of the Office of Southeast Asia, Australia, on the margins of the East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting at Penang, Malaysia. They discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest," Jaiswal posted on X.

Further strengthening regional engagement, P Kumaran also met Ambassador Kung Phoak, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, on the margins of the East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting in Penang.

The MEA said that the officials discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation bilaterally and under the ASEAN framework.

In a statement shared on X, MEA stated, "Secretary (East) P. Kumaran met Amb Kung Phoak, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, on the margins of East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting in Penang, Malaysia. Underlining the close partnership between India and Cambodia, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation bilaterally and under the ASEAN framework."

EAS Senior Officials' Meetings (SOM) and meetings of EAS Ambassadors to ASEAN are held regularly to discuss emerging issues and to prepare for EAS ministerial and Leaders' meetings, and to take forward decisions by EAS leaders, according to Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade statement.

The EAS has 18 members - the 10 ASEAN countries (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam) along with Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor