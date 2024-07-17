India successfully concludes 4th periodic review by Human Rights Committee under ICCPR: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 17 : India successfully concluded its 4th periodic review by the Human Rights Committee under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) in Geneva on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Indian delegation was spearheaded by Ld. Attorney General for India, R. Venkataramani and Ld. Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta. It also included Secretary (West) Pavan Kapoor and comprised senior officials from the Ministries of Women and Child Development, Social Justice and Empowerment, Electronics and Information Technology, Minority Affairs, External Affairs, Tribal Affairs, Home Affairs, and the Offices of Ld. Attorney General and Ld. Solicitor General.

"The Human Rights Committee, comprising 18 independent experts serving in their individual capacities, monitors the implementation of ICCPR and reviews reports of all States Parties (countries) by conducting periodic reviews and then making observations and recommendations," the MEA said in an official press release.

The rights and freedoms provided in ICCPR are guaranteed under the Constitution of India as well as our legislative and judicial framework. India became a State Party to ICCPR in 1979.

India has undergone three ICCPR reviews in the past, the last being in 1997.

The 4th periodic review of India, which took place on July 15-16, 2024, saw the Indian delegation engaging in constructive dialogue with the members of the Human Rights Committee on a wide range of issues related to civil and political rights and showcase India's commitment, actions and achievements in these areas.

According to MEA, "Questions were posed on diverse topics such as anti-corruption measures, non-discrimination, the status of women and of minorities, counter-terrorism and national security measures, judicial framework, privacy and data protection laws, new criminal laws, etc. India also highlighted its success in the protection of the rights of vulnerable groups. India's contributions to the evolution of the global human rights framework were also recalled."

"During the discussions, the members of the Human Rights Committee spoke appreciatively of the traditions and ethos of India, rooted in principles such as pluralism, non-violence and diversity, which are in line with the essence of human rights," the MEA release added.

It was also noted that India is a vibrant parliamentary democracy, which successfully concluded the largest democratic exercise recently.

The review demonstrated India's commitment to engaging with the international human rights framework and its willingness to address concerns while continuing its efforts towards the protection and promotion of the human rights of its citizens.

