India summons Bangladesh High Commissioner, second time in a week

New Delhi [India], December 23 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah.

The summons comes after widespread protests in Bangladesh and the brutal murder of factory worker Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district.

To summon a High Commissioner means the host country's Foreign Ministry officially requests their presence to discuss serious diplomatic issues, protest a policy, or convey strong concerns, essentially a formal diplomatic reprimand or urgent consultation, common in Commonwealth nations where they act like ambassadors. It's a way to express displeasure, demand action (like improved security for their missions), or demand an explanation on matters like security breaches or political unrest.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old youth, was brutally killed in Mymensingh, again triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. The Interim Government had condemned the incident earlier. Minority groups in Bangladesh have sought strong action against those guilty of killing Dipu Das.

In Kolkata, members of Bangiyo Hindu Jagran and several other Hindu organisations staged a protest on Tuesday near the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata over alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and the recent mob lynching and killing of Dipu Chandra Das.

According to the police, the protestors had planned to submit a deputation to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission. However, the situation escalated after a large number of demonstrators gathered near the premises, leading to tensions in the area. To prevent a breach of law and order, police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd, officials said.

In a separate protest, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were detained by police in Mumbai while they were demonstrating against the same issue.

Meanwhile, several protests were staged against the violence against minorities in Bangladesh across India, including New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Hyderabad.

