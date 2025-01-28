India summons Lankan envoy, lodges 'strong protest' over firing on Indian fishermen

New Delhi, Jan 28 India on Tuesday summoned the Sri Lankan envoy in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest over an incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen in the proximity of Delft Island, earlier in the day.

Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Priyanga Wickramasinghe, was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), while the Indian High Commission in Colombo also raised the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sri Lankan government.

"Out of the 13 fishermen who were on board the fishing vessel, two have sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital. Three other fishermen received minor injuries and have been treated for the same. Indian Consulate Officials in Jaffna have visited the injured fishermen at the hospital to seek their welfare and are extending all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families," read an MEA statement.

The detained fishermen, hailing from Rameswaram and Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu, were taken to Jaffna, where they are expected to face judicial proceedings. Their mechanised fishing boat was also seized.

The total number of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Sri Lankan authorities in the last three days now stands at 47, with three high-value mechanised boats also confiscated.

The recurring arrests underscore the challenges faced by Tamil Nadu’s fishing community, particularly in the Palk Bay region, where fishermen frequently face detentions while pursuing their livelihoods.

"Government of India has always emphasised the need to treat issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner, keeping in mind livelihood concerns. The use of force is not acceptable under any circumstances whatsoever. Existing understandings between the two Governments in this regard must be strictly observed," the MEA statement added.

India had raised the issue during Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake's visit to India, last month. However, despite these discussions, the arrests continue, prompting frustration and fear among fishermen.

Since June 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has detained 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and also seized 58 fishing boats.

The frequent arrests have sparked protests and demands for a long-term resolution to protect the livelihood of fishing communities. Former Union Minister and PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has called on the government to take strong measures to safeguard the interests of the fishermen and prevent further detentions.

The situation emphasises the need for a coordinated diplomatic effort between India and Sri Lanka to resolve maritime boundary disputes and ensure that fishermen can continue their traditional livelihood without fear or uncertainty.

