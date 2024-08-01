India summons Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi over death of Indian fisherman

New Delhi [India], August 1 : The Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi was called on Thursday morning to the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was registered over the death of an Indian fisherman, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The statement said that a collision was reported earlier the same day between a Sri Lankan naval vessel and an Indian fishing boat 5 nautical miles north of Katchatheevu Island.

Out of the four Indian fishermen who were on board the vessel, one died, another is missing, while two of the fishermen have been rescued and brought ashore to Kankesanthurai.

A search is ongoing for the missing Indian fisherman. Indian Consulate Officials in Jaffna have been instructed to immediately rush to Kankesanthurai and extend all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families.

The statement added that the government has always emphasized the need to deal with issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner.

It also said that the existing understandings between the two governments in that regard must be strictly observed and that efforts should be made to ensure that there is no recurrence or resort to the use of force.

The statement said that the government attaches the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian fishermen. Issues relating to Indian fishermen have been raised regularly at the highest levels with Sri Lanka.

Earlier on July 23, The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended nine fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, as per the Rameswaram Fishermen Association.

According to the fishermen's association, 535 boats went to sea for fishing on Monday.

On July 19, fishermen in Rameswaram held a massive protest against the frequent arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy and demanded the immediate release of 74 fishermen who had been arrested so far this year.

