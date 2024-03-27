India summons US envoy, day after 'unwarranted' remarks on Delhi CM's arrest

New Delhi, March 27 India on Wednesday summoned the US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission and took strong objection to his remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking the country for "a fair, transparent, and timely legal process" for the jailed leader.

The meeting, which lasted 45 minutes, came after a US State Department spokesperson said that they "encourage a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal".

"We take strong objection to the remarks of the Spokesperson of the US State Department about certain legal proceedings in India," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in the case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents," the MEA added.

Further, it said that India's legal processes are based on an independent judiciary that is committed to objective and timely outcomes.

"Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted," the MEA said.

Earlier, India summoned a senior diplomat from the German Embassy and lodged a strong protest over comments on the Aam Aadmi Party leader, which it called "blatant interference" in the country's internal matters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor